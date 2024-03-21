Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,342,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHR opened at $251.68 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

