David A. Duffield Sells 57,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $276.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.64. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

