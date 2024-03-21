Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DAL. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.7 %

DAL stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

