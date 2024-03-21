Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Head-To-Head Survey

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -238.35% -29.00% -25.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and ReWalk Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A $23.08 2.23 ReWalk Robotics $5.51 million 0.00 -$19.57 million ($0.37) N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Demant A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.6% of Demant A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Demant A/S and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Summary

Demant A/S beats ReWalk Robotics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets and solutions for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

