DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $39.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.23%.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.
