Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Destination XL Group stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.32. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,516 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 3,094,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 170,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 290,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.