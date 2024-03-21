Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Destination XL Group stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.32. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
