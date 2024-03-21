Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 31,887 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

NYSE:FR opened at $52.00 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

