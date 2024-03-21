Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 602,704 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of ADT worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,115 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $128,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,754,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

