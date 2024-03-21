Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Maximus worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,709,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Maximus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 69,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,827,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMS

Maximus Trading Down 0.3 %

MMS opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.