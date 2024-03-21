Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of AZEK worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

