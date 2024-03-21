Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,059 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Peabody Energy worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,034,000 after buying an additional 344,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,407 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,951 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

