Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Watsco worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 120.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $423.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.74 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.11.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

