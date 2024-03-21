Deutsche Bank AG Invests $11.81 Million in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 711,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.57% of Paymentus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Paymentus by 1,571.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAY. TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Paymentus’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

