Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Iridium Communications worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

