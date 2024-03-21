Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Webster Financial worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

