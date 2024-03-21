Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 52,224 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.