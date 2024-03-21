Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,429 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Shares of BWXT opened at $100.57 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

