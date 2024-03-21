Deutsche Bank AG Sells 23,607 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 1,306,501 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

