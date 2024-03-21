Deutsche Bank AG Sells 923,913 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,110,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 923,913 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,929,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 769,579 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,710,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 2,492,598 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
