DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
DFS Furniture Price Performance
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
