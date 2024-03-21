DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Zacks reports.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.