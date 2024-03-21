DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $215.00 at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $222.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

