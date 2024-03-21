Diversified Trust Co Has $583,000 Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yelp were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

