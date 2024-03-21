Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,631 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 66.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after buying an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 374.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 231,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Primo Water Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

