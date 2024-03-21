Diversified Trust Co Sells 725 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $236.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.16 and a 200 day moving average of $197.44. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $241.61.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502,309.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

