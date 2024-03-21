Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $164.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

