DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $15.61. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DLocal shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 1,995,686 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DLO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal
DLocal Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Read More
