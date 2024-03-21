DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,700 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,604,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 249,513 shares in the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 824,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 666,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Bank of America upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

ROIV stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.