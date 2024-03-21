DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,109 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,271 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,395 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

