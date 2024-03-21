Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.83. Doma has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Doma in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doma by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Doma by 25.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

