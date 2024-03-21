Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Insider Sells $3,345,160.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Donaldson by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 45,766 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Donaldson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.