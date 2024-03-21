DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

