DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NYSE DXC opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,176 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

