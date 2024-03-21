Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.78 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

