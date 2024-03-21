Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

