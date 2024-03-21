Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 562.50 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 605 ($7.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.16. The company has a market cap of £166.56 million, a PE ratio of 14,062.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.