Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYEFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 562.50 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 605 ($7.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.16. The company has a market cap of £166.56 million, a PE ratio of 14,062.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.