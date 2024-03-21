Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.94

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $5.39. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 99,517 shares traded.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

