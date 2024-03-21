Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,526 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.65% of Eastern Bankshares worth $36,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

