Elementis (LON:ELM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Elementis to a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of ELM stock opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.66. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 148.20 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £835.89 million, a PE ratio of -2,031.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,857.14%.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

