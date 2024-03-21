Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Up to $37.21

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $38.93. Endava shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 255,958 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 369.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.