Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of EVC opened at $1.62 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

