EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.27.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $292.39 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.53 and its 200 day moving average is $272.79. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

