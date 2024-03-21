Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $22,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 726,918 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 710,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

