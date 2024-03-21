Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.