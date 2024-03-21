Essentra plc (ESNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Essentra Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ESNT opened at GBX 175.20 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.95. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211 ($2.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £503.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.
About Essentra
