ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 25th

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

ETAO International Stock Up 91.8 %

NASDAQ ETAO opened at $0.27 on Thursday. ETAO International has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ETAO International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the first quarter worth $114,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

