EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,326 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 73.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 172,692 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EVERTEC by 51.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,452,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 202,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $3,719,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.