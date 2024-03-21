Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $190.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

