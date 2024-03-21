Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Preformed Line Products worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $127.50 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $104.96 and a 1-year high of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.47.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLPC

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.