Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $390,000 in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Cass Information Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CASS opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About Cass Information Systems

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.